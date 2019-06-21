Imagine making your stage debut at the Hobby Center! Some lucky students in Harris County don't have to thanks to a program called Case for Kids. They had a chance to show off at Zilkha Hall Thursday.
Case for Kids gives hundreds of children their theatre debut at Hobby Center
-
‘This is My Brave’ awareness event uses arts, testimonials to break stigma of mental illness
-
Fun ways to stop summer learning loss for kids
-
Operation Kidsafe opens first local year-round center in Spring
-
Near-tragedy spurs local family to open swim training center
-
Katy ISD named ‘Best Communities for Music Education’
-
-
Mental health assessment requested for Maleah Davis’ stepfather
-
Mistrial declared in AJ Armstrong double murder case
-
One-of-a-kind cancer center for dogs and cats opens in Pearland
-
Protesters demand accountability in Maleah Davis case
-
Bush, Hobby airports awarded for best customer service— what’s your favorite airport memory?
-
-
Summer swimming safety tips for parents and children
-
Instagram is testing hiding your likes
-
Teen suicides hit 19-year high after debut of Netflix drama, study finds