Case for Kids gives hundreds of children their theatre debut at Hobby Center

Posted 10:26 AM, June 21, 2019, by

Imagine making your stage debut at the Hobby Center! Some lucky students in Harris County don't have to thanks to a program called Case for Kids. They had a chance to show off at Zilkha Hall Thursday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.