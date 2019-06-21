HBCU Dance Affairs dance their way to freedom and diversity — unapologetically

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Historically Black Colleges and Universities Dance Affair is dancing its way to freedom and diversity — without judgement and ridicule.

Owner of HBCU Dance Affair, Kentrell Collins tells us about his inspirational organization and shows us some empowering, fabolous dance moves.

HBCU Dance Affair is a nonprofit organization that provides internships, educational scholarships and dance services to the youth and young adults across the United States. The internships provide opportunities for job training, networking, and the HBCU dance culture experience.

HBCU Dance Affair workshops were created to provide a platform for male and female dancers to gain opportunity, experience and exposure to different HBCU dance culture.

They will host a Houston Workshop on Saturday, June 22 at Texas Southern University.