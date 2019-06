Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Transparency, global tastes and balance— that’s what you’ll find at Mastrantos in the Heights! Maggie pays a visit to this stylish new restaurant to catch up with husband-and-wife co-owners Xavier and Mari Godoy.

The high school sweethearts, originally from Venezuela, left their jobs at O&G to open their first restaurant. You can feel and taste the love in each dish.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video