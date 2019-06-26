Harris County Commissioners Court denies DA’s request for more money, passes LGTBQ workplace protection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two major items went before the Harris County Commissioners Court on Tuesday.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg was there to request more money to hire more prosecutors and investigators to help in the ongoing investigation into the Houston Police Department's botched no-knock raid that happened back in January. She asked for $1.7 million, but her request was denied in a vote of 3 to 2. This is the second time this year that Ogg's been denied. Back in February, she asked for $21 million to hire 100 new attorneys to handle the county's growing caseload.

Ogg's office released a statement on the ruling, saying in part "My office remains dedicated to fully investigating the Harding Street shootings and will pursue justice no matter how long it takes. The surviving family members and our entire community deserve to know the truth sooner, not later."

Meanwhile, it was good news for Houston's LGBTQ community. The court made history by passing an updated personnel policies and procedures for county employees that adds employee non-discrimination protections for Harris County's LGBTQ employees. The measure passed with a 3 to 2 vote. The president of the Houston GLBT Political Caucus says they're thrilled that the candidates they supported helped pass such a historic measure.

"We also have to admit that they were very, very courageous and took ownership of the progressive moments in Houston today, and throughout Harris County today, by making sure that the LGBTQ community were protected and cared for," said Mike Webb, President of the Houston GLBT Political Caucus.

Harris County now joins 10 other localities in Texas who have non-discrimination policies and protections.