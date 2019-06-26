Pride Month is a time of unity, love and inspiration! Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe talks with a U.S. Army veteran who has used Orange Theory Fitness to overcome anxiety and depression. She also shares her personal story about coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community and the liberation of openly celebrating Pride Month for the first time ever this year.
LGBTQ veteran shares inspiring life story, openly celebrating Pride for the first time ever
-
Bud Light launches rainbow pride bottles in support of LGBTQ Pride
-
Harris County Commissioners Court denies DA’s request for more money, passes LGTBQ workplace protection
-
Houston shows off its cyclist-friendly side during Bike to Work Day 2019
-
Maggie’s Must-Haves: Fab Father’s Day Finds
-
Breakfast and whiskey flights! Father’s Day at Bosscat Kitchen and Libations
-
-
Two deputies exposed to fentanyl while investigating drug case at Harris County hotel
-
Pamela Turner laid to rest as community awaits answers; calls for thorough investigation
-
Suspect in Josue Flores murder case makes first court appearance since being re-indicted
-
Everything you need to know about The Woodlands Pride 2019
-
Auditions being held for upcoming film that tells story behind historic MLK photo
-
-
Renewed calls for extended netting at MLB parks after young Astros fan injured
-
Local bus driver released from jail; claims she wasn’t drunk, but suffering from a stomachache
-
Pasadena teen charged in serial rape case appears in court