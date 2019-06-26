LGBTQ veteran shares inspiring life story, openly celebrating Pride for the first time ever 

Posted 11:43 AM, June 26, 2019, by , Updated at 08:57PM, June 26, 2019

Pride Month is a time of unity, love and inspiration! Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe talks with a U.S. Army veteran who has used Orange Theory Fitness to overcome anxiety and depression. She also shares her personal story about coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community and the liberation of openly celebrating Pride Month for the first time ever this year.

