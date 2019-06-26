Travel trends and gadgets for millennials on the go

Did you know that 50 percent of millennial trips are booked at the last minute? Here's how to eliminate the stress.
Founders of Houston-based travel club, Flight Club V.I.P., Byron Lundy and Annie Wade shared helpful gadgets and apps that every millennial — traveler — should use to make their getaway enjoyable.
Travel Gadgets:
- Unidapt International Travel Power Adapter
- 4UMOR Portable Digital Hanging High Precision Suitcase Scale
- Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger
- Gonex Compression Packing Cubes / Extensible Storage Mesh Bags Organizers Cubes
Travel Apps: