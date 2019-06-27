Confectionary Home takes our taste buds through homemade, artistic journey!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Founder of Confectionary Home, Margarita Golden graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Magazine Journalism degree, and always wanted to work in food magazines.

She enrolled and graduated from the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City. Golden then attended and graduated from Le Cordon Bleu in London.

Afterwards, she moved her life to San Francisco then came back full circle to Texas— right here in Houston, where she worked in the oil and gas industry.

Three kids later, Golden decided to pursue her passion of making specialty cakes and desserts. Well, the rest is sweet history!