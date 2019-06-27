Furever U.S.A. em’barks’ on journey to find ‘America’s Favorite Rescued Hero’ through contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jasen and Christy Arias started Furever U.S.A. with the goal of sharing happily-ever-after stories through an immersive photographic experience that brings out the very best of their clients’ relationships with their dogs.

The Arias family will travel 8,500 miles to 18 cities in 60 days in their Furever U.S.A. RV to search for "America’s Favorite Rescued Dog Hero." Rescued stories are submitted to the Arias Family's website by the 18 participating cities.

At the end of the summer, only one dog will be named “America’s Favorite Rescued Hero." Several winners will receive a variety of prizes, including the grand prize of a $5,000 grant for a nonprofit animal welfare group of the winner’s choice and a feature photo in the Arias Family's book.