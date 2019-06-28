3 step workout for a fantastic butt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Guys, most of us find every excuse to skip leg day. But let’s mark it in our workout schedule this week!

And who doesn’t want to build the booty and tone the legs, right ladies?!

Here are the top 3 exercises to grow the glutes and kiss our fat goodbye!

We’re at Lifetime Fitness today where I’m going to show you the best booty building exercises!

You can do side bends or sit - ups… but today we’ll build the booty! Sir-Mix-A-Lot supports!

#1 - Squats are a staple!

To grow the glutes you need to go heavy and get LOW!

Make a 90 degree angle at your knees.

If you don’t, you won’t tap into the glute muscles.

#2 - The thrust is a must!

Let’s go HAM on the hip thrusters! Get it? It also targets HAMstrings!

Go to a chest press bench, take the bar down and load plates on each side.

Position your feet to make a 90 degree angle at your knees and drive straight up, pushing out of your heels.

#3 - Maybe you’ve seen this machine at your gym but don’t know how to use it.

Allow me to introduce you to the glute kickbacks!

Keep your spine straight and push out of the heel of your foot to get more glute action and avoid knee injury.

Do a leg workout one to two times per week, allowing at least 48 hours rest time between leg workouts. Make sure to always switch up your routine so the body doesn't plateau!

