LongHorn Steakhouse has unveiled the first-ever steak and bourbon flavored ice cream with real bits of frozen steak. It will be available at LongHorn restaurants starting July 1. Morning Dose gets a taste of this intriguing new flavor ahead of its official debut.
LongHorn Steakhouse unveils intriguing new ice cream flavor with real bits of frozen steak
-
Longhorn Steakhouse with grilling tips, tasty steak-cocktail pairings
-
Celebrate Father’s Day at Roka Akor Japanese Steakhouse, Sushi & Seafood Restaurant
-
Walmart has the two ice cream flavors you didn’t know you needed: Unicorn Sparkle and Nickelodeon Slime
-
Dominique Hammons performs original number from new album ‘Flavors’
-
Founder of Latin Restaurant Weeks gives the dish behind annual initiative
-
-
Lizi Bailey performs original song ‘Mind Made Up’
-
Grab a spoon! We’re celebrating Fat Tuesday with Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe
-
Kechi Okwuchi continues to lift hearts with inspirational singing voice, harrowing story of survival
-
Black Restaurant Week: The restaurants, the roots— and it all started in Houston!
-
Tommy Davidson talks latest projects, new book, upcoming Houston Improv show
-
-
Meet Henry the Hedgehog! TWRC Wildlife Center brings in a new friend
-
Houston’s Poppin’ Off gourmet popcorn to open first-ever store front
-
Morning Dose welcomes nationally-recognized HISD principal Dr. Dameion Crook to show