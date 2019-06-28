LongHorn Steakhouse unveils intriguing new ice cream flavor with real bits of frozen steak

Posted 10:04 AM, June 28, 2019, by , Updated at 10:05AM, June 28, 2019

LongHorn Steakhouse has unveiled the first-ever steak and bourbon flavored ice cream with real bits of frozen steak. It will be available at LongHorn restaurants starting July 1. Morning Dose gets a taste of this intriguing new flavor ahead of its official debut.

