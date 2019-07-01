Easy, low-cost ways to go green from budget pro Erin Chase of $5 Dinners blog

It can be tough to transition your entire family to a green lifestyle— especially considering money doesn't grow on trees! Buying organic and environmentally friendly products can become costly.
Maggie learns simple tips for going green on a tight budget from $5 Dinner blogger Erin Chase. A mother of four boys, Chase has become the go-to mom for budgeting tips and smart shopping! She gives actionable advice from green cleaning products to supplying your pantry with organic goods— it's more than extreme coupon cutting!
Plus, a low-costing but flavorful dinner recipe you can make for only $5.
One-Pot Chicken & Spinach Penne Pasta Recipe
Ingredients
- tablespoons olive oil
- 3 tablespoons salt, divided
- 12 oz HEB vegetable small penne pasta
- 2 tsp minced garlic
- 1 1/2 cup shredded chicken (from pre-cooked whole chicken)
- 1 tablespoon pepper
- 28 oz crushed tomato, 1 can
- ½ teaspoon red chili flakes
- 5 oz organic spinach
- ½ c. cream
- 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, extra to garnish (grate yourself to save)
Instructions
- Boil water in a large pot over high heat. Add 2 tablespoons of salt to water and add pasta. Cook pasta until almost al dente, or for 1-2 minutes less than the recommended cook time. Drain.
- Pull 1 1/2 cups shredded chicken meat from the pre-cooked whole chicken and set aside.
- Add 2 tablespoons olive oil, garlic, and red chili flakes into the pot and stir.
- Add crushed tomatoes, stirring for a few minutes.
- Add cream, stirring until incorporated.
- Add spinach and stir until the spinach cooks down and incorporates.
- Add chicken, pasta, and Parmesan, stirring until pasta is evenly coated.
- Garnish with more Parmesan cheese and serve!