HCSO: Man still missing, two injured after boat crash on San Jacinto river

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man is still missing Monday morning after a boat crashed along the San Jacinto river over the weekend, the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

HCSO responded to the San Jacinto River at Rio Villa Sunday evening and searched for several hours.

Investigators said three people were on board a 18 to 20-foot vessel when it crashed into a bulkhead going at full speed. A bulkhead is the wooden wall you see behind homes on rivers and lakes.

One of the men on the boat was LifeFlighted and is still in the hospital. A woman is in the hospital too—both are being treated for serious injuries.

Authorities believe a third person, another man, may have gone overboard and is still missing.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted last night that they are coordinating efforts with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, which will be the lead agency for the rest of the investigation.