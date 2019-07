Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's all about the red, white and blue this week at Kemah Boardwalk!

Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe — our favorite little firecracker — had a blast Tuesday as joined boardwalk staff as they prepared for Patriot Pass, an Independence Day celebration. It's the perfect way to celebrate 4th of July complete with fireworks, great food and roller coasters.

The Patriot Pass are $49.99, last for four-days and grant you access to all three Landry's, Inc. parks!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video