Easy-to-make 4th of July recipes that are packed with flavor and patriotism

It's almost Independence Day! Do you know what you are making for the big party?

Kroger Corporate Affairs Manager Sparkle Anderson has a do-it-yourself, easy-to-make Memorial Day Taco Dip that would definitely be the talk of the party!

Memorial Day Taco Dip Recipe:

Ingredients (Serves 8):

1 can (16 oz.) Kroger® Traditional Refried Beans

1 container (16 oz.) guacamole

1 jar (16 oz.) chunky salsa

1/2 cup black beans, rinsed and drained

1 cup Monterey Jack cheese, shredded

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

Step 1

In a 9”x12” serving dish, spread the refried beans in a single layer.

Step 2

Spread the guacamole over the beans, then spread the salsa over the top.

Step 3

Place the black beans in the top left corner of the salsa shaped into a square. Place the cheese in a straight line at the top of the pan, then underneath place the tomatoes in a straight line. Alternate until the whole pan is covered.

Step 4

Refrigerate for 1-2 hours, then serve with tortilla chips.