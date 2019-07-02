Meet the pre-teen brothers making sweet moves as pastry chefs and college students! 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Barely in their teens, the co-founders of 2 Bros. In the Kitchen can stand the heat in the kitchen!

CEO and Chief Recipe Developer, Shane Mushambi, 13, along with his 11-year-old brother CFO and Inventory Manager Nigel Mushambi, 11, share how they are giving back to the community in the most sweetest way while adding their love for science and math in their recipes. Shane is currently enrolled in community college and Nigel is planning to take a pre-calculus course in the fall.

They recently released a book, BEYOND THE KITCHEN: How to Cook Up Success with Life's Mistakes, that reveals mistakes they've made in the business and the lesson they've learned so far. The overall purpose of the book is to let other youths know that it's okay to follow your passion and you don't have to be perfect to be successful.

2 Bros. In the Kitchen has donated $800 to charity and has purchased over 200 meals for the homeless.