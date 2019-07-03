× 2-year-old killed, father in critical condition after possible home invasion at Spring apartment

Harris County constable deputies are investigating the death of a toddler after she was shot along with her father and another man during an overnight home invasion in the Spring area.

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office responded to a home invasion and robbery call about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Trailing Vine apartment complex. When officers arrived, they found three people shot including a father, his 2-year-old son and the father’s friend.

“Unfortunately, we are seeing more and more of this type of violence in Harris County lately where people are shooting without provocation,” Lt. Robert Minchew said. “We don’t know if there is a backstory on this yet. We don’t know if they knew or targeted, it seems possible that they targeted the father.”

Investigators believe the victims were in the open garage when two unidentified men came up and immediately started shooting at them, hitting the father multiple times. The gunmen then reportedly ran away, going south of the complex.

According to Minchew, it’s possible the father was the target. However, it’s too early in the investigation to know for sure what happened.

As of Wednesday morning, the father remains in critical condition. His friend was shot in the leg and is reportedly in stable condition. The toddler died before authorities arrived, constable deputies confirmed.

At the time, the boy’s mother and a newborn baby were upstairs. Investigators said the woman came down after hearing gunshots.

“The mother thought that there were fireworks going off downstairs,” Minchew said. “She came downstairs and was immediately accosted by one of the suspects who demanded money from her at gunpoint. She said we don’t have any money. We are not sure exactly what happened at that point, but they fled on foot.”

The suspects are described as two men possibly 25-35 years old and around 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall. One suspect was wearing a red hoodie and other a black hoodie.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should call Crimes Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).