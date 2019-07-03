2-year-old killed, two men injured during home invasion at Spring apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRIS COUNTY- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy after he was shot along with his father and another man during an home invasion robbery in the Spring area on Tuesday night.

Harris County Pct. 4 constable deputies responded to a home invasion and robbery call around 11:45 p.m. at the Trailing Vine apartment complex. When officers arrived, they found the three people shot.

Such sad news this morning. On the way to Spring now. We will have a live report coming up at 6 on @CW39Houston. https://t.co/dEpfHrjWFz — Courtney Carpenter (@CourtneyCW39) July 3, 2019

Investigators believe the victims were in an open garage when two unidentified men came up and immediately started shooting at them, hitting the father multiple times. The gunmen then reportedly ran away, heading south of the complex.

As of Wednesday morning, the 38-year-old father's condition improved from critical to stable. His friend was shot in the foot and is also in stable condition. The toddler was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, the little boy's mother and a 2-month-old baby were upstairs in the apartment. Investigators said the woman came down after hearing fireworks and then the gunshots.

Other people in the area at the time told investigators they heard fireworks too. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that the suspects possibly used the fireworks as a ploy to distract from the shooting.

As soon as the mother came downstairs, she was immediately attacked by one of the suspects. She was held at gunpoint and told investigators they asked for money before running off.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is asking for the public's help in solving this crime. If you live near the apartment complex and have surveillance video that could help authorities, you are asked to contact them. Specifically, Sheriff Gonzalez says they are looking for video from around 11:30 p.m. until just after midnight. They believe the suspects fled east on Aldine Westfield Road.

“We depend on the public's help to help us solve these crimes and we need it more than ever. Again these are dangerous individuals. They took the life of a 2-year-old. I don’t think at this point they would be concerned to take anyone else’s life considering what they’ve already done," said Gonzalez.

The suspects are described as two black men 25 to 35 years old and around 5'10" to 6'0" tall.

One suspect was wearing a black Nike hoodie with gold letters, a black hat, and black pants. The other suspect was wearing a grey shirt and a red hat.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should call the Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).