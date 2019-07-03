2-year-old killed, two men injured during home invasion at Spring apartment

HARRIS COUNTY- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy after he was shot along with his father and another man during an home invasion robbery in the Spring area on Tuesday night.
Harris County Pct. 4 constable deputies responded to a home invasion and robbery call around 11:45 p.m. at the Trailing Vine apartment complex. When officers arrived, they found the three people shot.
Investigators believe the victims were in an open garage when two unidentified men came up and immediately started shooting at them, hitting the father multiple times. The gunmen then reportedly ran away, heading south of the complex.
As of Wednesday morning, the 38-year-old father's condition improved from critical to stable. His friend was shot in the foot and is also in stable condition. The toddler was pronounced dead at the scene.
At the time, the little boy's mother and a 2-month-old baby were upstairs in the apartment. Investigators said the woman came down after hearing fireworks and then the gunshots.
Other people in the area at the time told investigators they heard fireworks too. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that the suspects possibly used the fireworks as a ploy to distract from the shooting.
As soon as the mother came downstairs, she was immediately attacked by one of the suspects. She was held at gunpoint and told investigators they asked for money before running off.
The suspects are described as two black men 25 to 35 years old and around 5'10" to 6'0" tall.
One suspect was wearing a black Nike hoodie with gold letters, a black hat, and black pants. The other suspect was wearing a grey shirt and a red hat.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting should call the Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).