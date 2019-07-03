SNEAK PEEK: Kidpendence 4th of July celebration at Children Museum Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's all about the red, white and blue at the Children's Museum Houston this week! Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe joins some of our youngest patriots as they enjoy a sneak peek of Kidpendence Day with their superheroes Wonder Woman and Captain America and amazing science projects.

Kidpendence Day kicks off at 10 a.m. on July 4.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Captain America and Wonder Woman Meet-and-Greet: Snap a selfie with the protectors of their universes as they stand up for all. Event time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. throughout the Museum

Snap a selfie with the protectors of their universes as they stand up for all. American Flag Giveaway: Show off your patriotic side and wave your flag. While supplies last. Event time: 12 p.m. Flag Ceremony with the Girls Scouts and Boy Scouts: Honor our red, white and blue flag and symbol of freedom. Event time: 1 p.m. in the Courtyard.

​Science Demo: Celebrate the red, white and blue with an Elephant Toothpaste demonstration. Event time: 1:10 p.m. in the Courtyard

Events, times and locations are subject to change.

Veterans and active duty military with valid ID will gain free admission and their families will receive $4 off admission for up to six people.

