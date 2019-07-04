Everything you need to know about Freedom Over Texas

Posted 9:53 AM, July 4, 2019, by , Updated at 10:42AM, July 4, 2019

Freedom Over Texas is one of Houston's most anticipated events of the year— and each Fourth of July is better than the last! Morning Dose's Courtney Carpenter speaks with Houston Mayor's Office Director of Special Events Susan Christian to learn everything visitors need to know before heading out to the celebration this year.

