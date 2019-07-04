Best spots to watch Houston’s ultimate fireworks show Freedom Over Texas

The Houston skyline is about to be showered with fireworks aplenty at the 2019 Freedom Over Texas. Plus, all around town there will be pops of fireworks shows you have a chance to catch too!

Downtown’s fireworks are set to blast off at 9:35 pm, so if you’re near downtown, plan to look up around then.

If you’re planning on hosting a pool party or staying in to watch the fireworks to avoid the crowds — smart move — we have a suggestion for all your beer and wine needs. Favor is having FREE BEER AND WINE DELIVERY in honor of the Fourth. Get your favorite HEB beer or wine in under an hour in participating ZIP codes. Click here for all the deets you need to know.

For those of you venturing out, here are some ideas of where to catch some fireworks — either downtown or all around the greater Houston area.

Of course, this is THE party to be at when it comes to major events. From 4 to 10 pm, tons of concerts and shows — Jake Owen and Kellie Pickler are headlining — will be scattered across Eleanor Tinsley Park. Grab some blankets and lawn chairs (leave your coolers and beer at home) and head to the park!

Two sister concepts — both with food deals and a great view of downtown!

Join B&B Butchers on the 4th of July for a festive, 3-Course Independence Day Feast for only $47.76/person, which is offered all day from 11am-10pm. Reservations are recommended, please call 713.862.1814 to book your table.

OR, celebrate America’s Birthday, B.B. Lemon-style, with an all-American cookout! The restaurant is rolling out the grill and flipping burgers and hot dogs on Thursday, July 4th from 6pm-close. Enjoy live music by Buck Yeager Band, yard games and special Independence Day food and drink packages. For only $29.76, enjoy a watermelon salad, 1 TX wagyu burger or 2 TX wagyu hot dogs, cottage fries and strawberry shortcake for dessert. Guests can also purchase festive, specialty cocktails (details and pricing to come) along with buckets of beer or Babe Rosé for only $17.76! 713.554.1809 to book your table today.

Poitin is one of my personal fave DT Htown views! The restaurant will have a special shindig for the show, and there’s no minimum cost associated. However, if you want a seat, make sure you make a reservation and specify that you want the patio.

Just across the street from Poitin is Holler Brewing, which is having its own little party. Actually, Holler has been deemed (by us) to have the best view of downtown for all Houston’s breweries. BYO lawn chair and head to the brewery is for food, fun, and, of course, beer. Deets here on Instagram.

While the brewery isn’t hosting an event so to speak, an off-the-beaten path view of the show might be from Saint Arnold’s new biergarten. Obviously, this is the first year the patio has been open and, while you can definitely see downtown, who knows how good the fireworks view will be. If you care more about good food and good beer than a good view, this might be the spot for you.

While we’re on a brewery kick, on the west side of town, Karbach is hosting Rock and Roll hall of famer, Cheap Trick, for a concert and fireworks show. Tickets start at $28 — beers are $5.

It looks like this Midtown bar is hosting two days events. According to their facebook event, they are having a special fireworks show and party on the 3rd. That might be because with their great downtown view they can’t do much on their own on the 4th. Something to check out for sure!

The Houston Symphony will perform a special show at 8:30 pm on July 4th. It’s completely free and you can just show up on the lawn or try to snang tickets for seats morning of. The show is an hour and concludes with fireworks. Might be able to catch a view of some of the downtown fireworks too.

This one is free and fun for the whole family. Live music from 7 to 10 and a 15-minute fireworks show starts at 9:30 pm.

Make a trip out of the weekend and head down I45 South to Galveston for their main event. It’s free to attend and the festivities start at 7 pm, with a 20-minute fireworks show at 9:15 pm.