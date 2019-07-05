2-year-old shot in head during road rage incident

Posted 8:53 AM, July 5, 2019, by , Updated at 09:55AM, July 5, 2019

HOUSTON - A 2-year-old girl was seriously hurt Friday morning after being shot in the head. The girl was reportedly sitting in the backseat of the car with her mother, father and another adult. They were at the intersection of Benmar and City View when someone in their car fired shots. Someone outside the car fired back, striking the 2-year-old.

As of Friday morning, Houston police say the girl was in the hospital fighting for her life. Authorities are still investigating and trying to track down the shooter.

