Christmas in July 5K benefiting Salvation Army returns

Temperatures may be the high 90s, but it's starting to feel a lot like Christmas!

Salvation Army of Greater Houston spokesperson Lyla Baca joins us on Morning Dose to share everything you need to know about the organization's upcoming Christmas in July charity walk.

Christmas in July was created to spread Christmas cheer and the spirit of Doing The Most Good year-round. The race course starts in downtown Houston at the Salvation Army Greater Houston Area Command and finishes with a spirited post-race party. In addition to festive medals, we will also give awards to individuals and the team who raises the most money. This magical day is filled with fun music, great eats, local vendors, Christmas themed-activities, and good holiday spirit! We're expecting "snow" this year.

It's all in support of the organization's programs that enrich the lives of the people of Houston through the three shelters, two senior housing complexes, six corps community centers, two social services offices and the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs.