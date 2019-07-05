Meet Astrid the Bearded Dragon!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Texas Wildlife Rehabilitation Center introduces Morning Dose to a new little buddy, Astrid the Bearded Dragon!

She was given to the organization by a family who felt that they weren’t able to give her enough attention. Bearded Dragons are native to Australia and although it is now illegal to export wild bearded dragons from the continent, breeders have been raising them in America for decades.

These reptiles are semi-arboreal and appear in the wild in tree branches and often on things like fence posts. Most “Beardies”, as they are commonly called, brumate during the winter month. Brumation is the reptile version of hibernation.

They have a very strong jaw and can crush hard-shelled insects such as beetles. Their average diet in the wild is leaves, fruit, small rodents, lizards and flowers.

In captivity, it’s vital that they are given a balanced diet of calcium to phosphorus or they can develop Metabolic Bone Disease, which is why we do not recommend them, or any reptiles as pets.

Up to 95% of all reptiles in home captivity have MBD and their owners don’t know it. MBD is fatal and cannot be cured, only stopped.

