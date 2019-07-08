Harris County deputy passes away after collapsing on duty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON- The community is mourning the loss of a Harris County sheriff's deputy who collapsed while responding to a crime scene over the weekend.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the entire sheriff's office family is grieving the death of Deputy Omar Diaz, who he said "served the community with honor and distinction."

He died while on duty although investigators do not believe his death was related to the call. Diaz was responding to the scene of a stabbing on Stone Pine Lane about 4:30 a.m. Saturday when he collapsed. He regained his composure for a time, but the other deputies on scene were concerned and called for an ambulance.

Deputy Omar Diaz served his community with honor & distinction. The entire Harris County Sheriff’s Office family is grieved by the tragic loss of our brother. Diaz leaves behind a wife and daughter. Please keep them in your prayers. #HouNewe #lesm pic.twitter.com/OpFrnyrzjb — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 6, 2019

“This is always our worst nightmare when we lose one of our own," Gonzalez said. "The deputy was just out there serving his community. It was his passion and he was serving and protecting when this happened.”

The officer was taken to Houston Northwest Hospital was pronounced dead just before 8:30 that same morning. At this point, we don’t know what caused his illness. An autopsy will be done to find out more.

Diaz was only 39 years old and leaves behind a wife and daughter.

“These are very difficult times when you have a loss of life, especially a young man only 39 years," Gonzalez said. "[He was ] really just starting out his career and doing exceptionally well. He was well liked by his colleagues. His supervisor was telling me he was a great deputy.”

Diaz started his career with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office as a detention officer in 2009. He fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming a deputy in 2018 and was most recently assigned to patrol in the Crossroads Park subdivision in northwest Harris County.