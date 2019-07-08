Houston woman born with one arm bringing inspiration, how-to tips to all

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Morning Dose’s Maggie Flecknoe laces up and hits the gym with Faith ‘FeFe’ Malton, a local 22-year-old woman with a wonderful outlook on life that is inspiring those around her! Known to many as “The One Armed Wonder,” Malton was born without a right arm or shoulder and calls that side of herself “her cliff.”

Malton says she has no medical reason for why she was born this way. In fact, doctors and her parents were unaware she was missing a ligament— they also thought she was a boy— until moment she came into the world.

Malton talks about living a life with a mindset to overcome whatever challenge comes her way— a mantra we could all live by! In her spare time, Malton also creates YouTube videos about how to do various tasks with one arms.

