HOUSTON - Local music artist Miller stopped by Morning Dose to talk about how she got started in music, her latest EP "Ellipses," and her upcoming show at Numbers Nightclub on Thursday, July 11.
Local music artist Miller talks new EP, upcoming show at Numbers Nightclub
-
Houston woman born with one arm bringing inspiration, how-to tips to all
-
LGBTQ veteran shares inspiring life story, openly celebrating Pride for the first time ever
-
Auditions being held for upcoming film that tells story behind historic MLK photo
-
Buff Burger, serving up flame-grilled goodness with fresh local ingredients
-
Maggie’s Must-Haves: Fab Father’s Day Finds
-
-
Houston Vitiligo Awareness Movement makes difference with upcoming World Vitiligo Day Conference
-
Longtime suspect in Josue Flores murder re-arrested on new charges
-
SNEAK PEEK: Smart Scholars Foundation to host kids fashion show this weekend
-
Suspect in Josue Flores murder case makes first court appearance since being re-indicted
-
Harris County Commissioners Court denies DA’s request for more money, passes LGTBQ workplace protection
-
-
Dominique Hammons performs original number from new album ‘Flavors’
-
Local bus driver released from jail; claims she wasn’t drunk, but suffering from a stomachache
-
Meet the aspiring artists at Valley West Elementary in Houston ISD!