It's time to rise, grind and hit the ring! We're working out like a heavy weight champ as Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe slips on a pair of gloves and steps into the ring with former professional boxer Lou Savarese.

She learns a few moves from the boxing champion during a training session at his gym Savarese Fight Fit in the West University area.

Nice jab, Maggie!

