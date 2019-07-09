Retrial begins for former local high school football coach accused of murdering wife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON- The retrial for a local high school football coach accused of murdering his pregnant wife in 1999 is underway.

Former Alief Hastings football coach David Temple was found guilty of his wife’s murder in 2007 and served 9 years for the crime. In 2016, he was released after a judge found dozens of instances of misconduct by the prosecution during the first trial.

The crime happened in January of 1999. David’s wife, Belinda, who was eight months pregnant with their second child at the time, was found shot in the back of the head inside the couple’s Katy home. David, who was having an affair with another school employee, said he was at the grocery store with their young son at the time of the crime and that it was a burglar that shot his wife.

The prosecution says their neighborhood was nice, safe and was busy with activity around the time that this supposed burglary would have happened. Prosecutor Lisa Tanner said at first blush, maybe it did look like a burglary, but upon a second look, it didn’t make sense.

“It didn’t make a lick of sense that a burglar would break into that house at that time of day, right there in the corner of the lot in the middle of a Monday afternoon,” Tanner said.

Tanner went on to raise questions about the murder weapon, the way the glass in the back door was broken, and the family’s dog that she says would have been barking if an intruder was in the home.

When it was his turn to deliver his statement, David’s attorney, Stanley Schneider, brought out a big piece of paper and a map and started going through the timeline the day of the murder. He says that based on when David was seen on surveillance video at the grocery store and at Home Depot, factoring in drive times, David would have had just a few minutes to commit the crime and stage a burglary, which he says is just not possible.

“As we listen to this evidence, one thing is going to be clear. This timeline is anchored in facts,” Schneider said.

Schnieder is working to focus the jury’s attention on a neighbor of the Temple family, a teenager that skipped the last period of school the day of the murder to smoke pot. He was once a person of interest in the case.