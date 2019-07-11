Celebrate National Mojito Day at Molina’s Cantina

Posted 11:01 AM, July 11, 2019, by , Updated at 11:04AM, July 11, 2019

Salude! It's National Mojito Day!

Co-owner of Molina's Cantina Ricardo Molina and bartender Stephanie Arias helped us celebrate.

Molina’s Cantina is Houston’s oldest family-owned and operated Tex-Mex restaurant. The restaurant opened in 1941 and is celebrating its 78th anniversary this month. For National Mojito Day, Molina’s is offering their classic Cuban mojito for $8 all day.

Molina’s has two locations in the Houston area — Westheimer Road and Bellaire Blvd. They are opening a third location in Fulshear in early 2020.

