Houston prepares for possible hurricane brewing in the Gulf

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON- As we continue to learn more about the tropical system in the Gulf, both local and state officials are asking everyone to be weather alert and prepared.

The main message from Mayor Sylvester Turner is to not let your guard down. The latest predictions show the storm is expected to make landfall in Louisiana, but we know storms can change direction as they develop, and that is why Houston still needs to be prepared.

Models and @NHC_Atlantic track increasingly likely for LA landfall on Saturday with minimal impacts to SE TX. Still monitor for any west shifts, but trends last 24 hrs are much better for SE TX #houwx #txwx #hounews pic.twitter.com/EaYhsLnXas — Jeff Lindner (@JeffLindner1) July 11, 2019

You should put together an emergency supply kit and create a communication plan with your family. Also, make sure you know where to go in case the weather gets bad and have the supplies you would need to prepare your home for a storm.

Houston firefighters, police and public works managers have a plan in place. Houston's public works division is preparing vehicles that can go through high water and crews are prepared to pre-stage barricades at designated high-water areas across the city.

Turner is urging everyone to prepare and pay attention to this storm.

"[Houston is] certainly not entirely in the clear," Turner said during a press conference. "If the storm shifts west, this will be a rapid intensification and low notice event for our region, so we just want to be weather alert.

Several other local agencies are preparing for the possible storm, too. The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office is stocked with high-water rescue equipment and vehicles including two 5-ton trucks, two rescue boats and a Hummer, all of which have already been staged around Precinct 4 in case of storms and high water.