Family, friends, colleagues gathers to say goodbye to Harris County Deputy Omar Diaz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A community gathered to pay their final respects and say goodbye to Harris County Deputy Omar Diaz.

His funeral was held Thursday at the Champions Forest Baptist Church in Jersey Village. The church was filled with Diaz's colleagues all dressed in their uniforms. They, along with family and friends, made their way to Diaz's casket to pay their respects. Among the many speakers at his service, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, who shared fond memories of Deputy Diaz and his time with the department. He also offered words of comfort to Diaz's family.

"What we have left are the memories. The moments shared, lives touched, friendships forged. While Omar is gone, he will always be a part of our Harris County Sheriff's Office family," Gonzalez said. "We can never replace Omar in your lives, but you have our promise that we will always be here for you."

After the service, Diaz's body was taken outside, where his wife and daughter were presented with the flag that was draped over Diaz's casket.

Deputy Diaz joined the sheriff's department in 2009 as a detention officer, a job that he held for nearly 10 years before graduating from the academy in 2018. He is survived by his wife and 7-year-old daughter.

Diaz died last Saturday from a blood clot in his lungs.