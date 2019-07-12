Houston Rapper Lil’ Keke and 97.9 The Box DJ Big Tho gear up for annual ‘713 Day’ event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Legendary Houston rapper Lil' Keke and 97.9 The Box DJ Big Tho pumps us up for the annual "713 Day" event on July 13 at 8th Wonder Brewery.

With over 20 years of success in the music industry, Lil' KeKe has been proclaimed a legend in the city of Houston and in the South.

Mayor Annise Parker proclaimed Lil' Keke's "713 Day," a day that celebrates the Bayou City through art, entertainment, food and fun, back in 2015 . Then in 2018, Mayor Sylvester Turner proclaimed the Houston rapper's "7-Thirteen Day."

This year, 713 Day will celebrate Houston's DJ's for their tremendous efforts to give local artists a platform.