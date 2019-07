Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's dino-mite! Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe goes back in time for her latest adventure— a walk through the Mesozoic era at the Houston Zoo! During an educational tour of the exhibit, she comes face-to-face with some of our favorite childhood dinosaurs from the gentle brontosaurus to the fierce Tyrannosaurus rex.

Maggie also learns about several other zoo creatures that lived alongside the dinosaurs like the komodo dragon.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video