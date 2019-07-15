Summer is in full swing, so you may be looking for a cold summer treat! Kona Ice Houston visits Morning Dose to share their story and a snowball-lover's dream list of refreshing flavors.
Chill out this summer with Kona Ice
-
Lizi Bailey performs original song ‘Mind Made Up’
-
Eimaral Sol performs “Soul Thrilla”
-
Raycheal Winters performs cover of Childish Gambino’s ‘Redbone’
-
Angelina DM Trailz performs ‘True Colors’ by Cyndi Lauper
-
No Limits Dance Camp gets kids movin’ and groovin’ all summer
-
-
Fun, engaging, cost-friendly science experiments you can do at home
-
LongHorn Steakhouse unveils intriguing new ice cream flavor with real bits of frozen steak
-
Dominique Hammons performs original number from new album ‘Flavors’
-
How to keep your skin glowing, healthy this summer— it’s more than just applying sunscreen!
-
Summer safety tips every parent should know before the big family vacay
-
-
Extra sprinkles! Easter dessert icing tips from award-winning Crave Cupcakes bakery
-
Maggie’s Must-Haves: Fab Father’s Day Finds
-
DJ XO talks latest album,’Young Legend III,’ performs live on Morning Dose