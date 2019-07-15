Chill out this summer with Kona Ice

Posted 11:45 AM, July 15, 2019, by

Summer is in full swing, so you may be looking for a cold summer treat! Kona Ice Houston visits Morning Dose to share their story and a snowball-lover's dream list of refreshing flavors.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.