It's National Massage Week! Owner of Pure Vichy Lebrina Johnson shares ways you can settle a hyper or energetic child, soothe sore muscles after a workout and relieve lower back pain due to sitting all day.
National Massage Week with Pure Vichy
-
#BringDrakeHome: Texas family claims son was illegally taken by Child Protective Services
-
ICE raid fears continue in Houston; no mass arrests reported so far
-
Founder of Latin Restaurant Weeks gives the dish behind annual initiative
-
Meet the aspiring artists at Valley West Elementary in Houston ISD!
-
Houston activists call for an end to gun violence against children
-
-
Houston Fire captain arrested on child pornography charges
-
City Hall to have pink lights Sunday in honor of Maleah Davis; child’s remains found in Arkansas
-
Tony Buzbee hosts ‘The Real State of the City’ event to rival Turner’s annual address at same building, time
-
Local animal shelters overcrowded, reducing costs on adoptions
-
Reward increased to $15K in search for missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis
-
-
Protesters demand accountability in Maleah Davis case
-
Pamela Turner laid to rest as community awaits answers; calls for thorough investigation
-
Pasadena teen charged in serial rape case appears in court