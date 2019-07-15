National Massage Week with Pure Vichy

Posted 9:54 AM, July 15, 2019, by , Updated at 09:56AM, July 15, 2019

It's National Massage Week! Owner of Pure Vichy Lebrina Johnson shares ways you can settle a hyper or energetic child, soothe sore muscles after a workout and relieve lower back pain due to sitting all day.

