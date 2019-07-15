Treat your special someone to a stellar staycation at Hotel Derek

Posted 10:00 AM, July 15, 2019, by , Updated at 10:48AM, July 15, 2019

Summer is the perfect time to take a romantic staycation that is out of this world. Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe visits  one of Houston's most popular boutique hotel, Hotel Derek.

The hotel is offering a special "Love You to the Moon and Back" package, which includes includes coconut sherbet martinis, a delicious breakfast-in-bed option and valet parking. The special is inspired by the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 13 space mission and will run through August.

The deal ranges from $189 per night and visitors have their choice of suites or regular rooms.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.