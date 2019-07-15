Treat your special someone to a stellar staycation at Hotel Derek

Summer is the perfect time to take a romantic staycation that is out of this world. Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe visits one of Houston's most popular boutique hotel, Hotel Derek.
The hotel is offering a special "Love You to the Moon and Back" package, which includes includes coconut sherbet martinis, a delicious breakfast-in-bed option and valet parking. The special is inspired by the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 13 space mission and will run through August.
The deal ranges from $189 per night and visitors have their choice of suites or regular rooms.