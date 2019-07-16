26th annual OCD Conference comes to Austin this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 26th annual OCD Conference is right around the corner. Dr. Elizabeth McIngvale, the founder of the Peace of Mind Foundation, joins us on Morning Dose to share what all to expect during the event.

"It's not only for individuals and family members, but also professionals," McIngvale said.

One of the kind, this national event gathers mental health professionals, family and individuals struggling with various mental disorders together to discuss various topics from personal experiences to the latest treatments.

"You're in an environment where you're with other people who have had similar experiences, who are equally as scared or equally as lost but who can also give you some hope and really redirect you toward the help that you need," McIngvale said.

The OCD Conference will take place in Austin, Texas from July 19 - 21 and is open to everyone.

Click here for registration and other information.