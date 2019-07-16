The countdown to the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 space mission and historic U.S. moon landing is on! Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe goes on a galactic at Space Center Houston where she learns about the history of NASA and space travel and technology.
Celebrating 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 space mission at Space Center Houston
-
Meet the NASA engineer who was part of the Apollo 11, Apollo 13 space missions
-
It’s Space Month! Yes, it’s a thing…here’s how you can celebrate
-
Treat your special someone to a stellar staycation at Hotel Derek
-
This small Texas town was home to Buzz Aldrin, Gerald Carr and other great astronauts
-
Expired: CW39 Houston Insiders Club Space Center Houston Sweepstakes
-
-
Exhibit celebrating 1969 moon landing comes to Houston Museum of Natural Science
-
Exclusive: Freedom Riders Hezekiah Watkins and Joan Mulholland share their stories ahead of book signing
-
One-on-one with Houston pastor Joel Osteen
-
‘Ride for Mental Health’ fundraiser benefiting Peace of Mind Foundation this weekend
-
‘Our Voice, Our Stories: The Tuskegee Airmen’ documentary shows some of the proudest moments in American military history
-
-
Meet Henry the Hedgehog! TWRC Wildlife Center brings in a new friend
-
TWST4Girls, a local mentorship group, teaching girls to aim high through education and community service
-
When Worlds Collide shares sneak peek of upcoming Industrial Evolution charity fashion show