Congressman Al Green calling for Trump’s impeachment after ‘go back to your country’ tweets

U.S. Rep. Al Green, D-Houston, is calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment once again. It will be his third formal effort, and it comes after a tweet Trump sent over the weekend about four U.S. congresswomen.

Green said he will bring the articles of impeachment to the floor of the House of Representatives before the end of July. In the past, Green has expressed his concerns that Trump is unfit for office.

"[Trump] has bigoted policies and statements, among them, the separation of children from their parents and his recent attack on my fellow congresswomen of color."

Part of what he is talking about the tweet Trump sent Sunday morning, part of which said four congresswomen should “go back” and help fix the governments from the countries they came from.

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

....and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

Three of the women were born in the United States and the fourth one came to the country as a young child but later became a naturalized citizen.

“He has demonstrated that he is willing to say any and everything to demean people and his last thing that he has said that has caused me a good deal of consternation and a good deal of consternation for our country is that person should go back to another country,” Green said.

Green went on to say he believes those who desire to stay in the country should be able to stay and be critical of any aspect of the country they want to criticize.

The first two times he tried to formally impeach Trump were in 2017 and 2018, when Republicans controlled the house, and neither effort got very far.

Now the Democrats control the house, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Green’s efforts are a bit in vain given the Republican-controlled Senate would never convict the president, even if the House successfully impeached him.