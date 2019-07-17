Local artist uniting USA, Russia with Neil Armstrong sculptor project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Space exploration has been the catalyst for many great accomplishments, not the least of which, is uniting nations.

Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe met with local sculptor Bridgette Mongeon who is building a powerful connection between the United States and Russia through her artwork. Her latest project is the placement of Neil Armstrong sculptures in both Russia and the United States.

Mongeon shares the inspiration behind her art and the artistic process as we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission during Moon Week!