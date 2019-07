Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three-time Paralympian and Espy "Best Male Athlete with a Disability" award winner Mark Barr shares the power of not giving up and how far you can go when you do believe in yourself.

At the age of 14, Barr was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in his right tibia, forcing doctors to amputate his leg.

Barr shares who inspired him to not give up and become the paralympian he is today!