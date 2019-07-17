Woman, 62, shot in head while riding in SUV with husband

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The local woman shot to death in front of her husband may have been an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire of a violent confrontation in the west Houston area, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators are still looking for the suspects.

Saron James, 62, and her 66-year-old husband were driving east along Old Greenhouse Road when the incident happened about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

At some point, the husband heard what he thought were fireworks and then he realized their window was broken and his wife had been shot in the head.

He quickly pulled over and got help. James was taken to the hospital, where sadly, she was pronounced dead.

Please help us find justice for the James family. Yesterday, as they headed home from a Dr’s visit, & just minutes from home, Mrs. Saron James, 62, sustained a fatal gunshot wound. Its believed that the James’ were caught in the middle of gunfire from other parties. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/EmUvHyq1YO — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 17, 2019

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said many important questions remain unanswered. At the end of it, he says this is another instance of innocent people getting hurt in our community.

“Regardless of the circumstances, just a very sad situation," Gonzalez said. "[The husband] said they were traveling from the Katy area from a doctor’s appointment, just traveling here, and the last thing they were talking about was what they were about to eat for dinner as they made it home. Again, just very tragic.”

According to deputies, witnesses heard shots in the area. However, investigators still need more information to piece together what led up to the shooting. Gonzalez said it could be the result of some kind of road rage incident or another kind of conflict between two parties, and unfortunately, the couple got caught in the middle of it.

Witnesses reported seeing a white Audi SUV driving fast down Old Greenhouse Road shortly after the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting should call the sheriff's office or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).