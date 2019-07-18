Camp Periwinkle bringing hope to child cancer patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For most children, summer represents a fun time for building lifelong friendships and big adventures! It's an experience that should be available for all children, and our latest Morning Dose guest is working to do just that.

8-year-old Lane Rex is a camper at Camp Periwinkle. He was diagnosed with leukemia just 21 days after his 4th birthday. However, 1,217 days later after treatment, Lane is now cancer-free!

The Periwinkle Foundation develops and provides programs that positively change the lives of children, young adults and families who are challenged by cancer and other life-threatening illnesses and are cared for at Texas Children’s Hospital.

For the last three years, Camp Periwinkle has been a space for hospital patients to make new friends, try new things and experience traditional camp activities.