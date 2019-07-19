HCSO: Deputies find illegal game room while responding to false 9-1-1 call

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office stumbled upon an illegal game room while responding to what investigators are saying was a false 9-1-1 call.

It all happened inside a metal building with no signage of any kind on the outside in East Aldine District.

Deputies were called around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. It initially came in as some sort of disturbance call, but when deputies arrived, they determined it was a “false call” and then found the illegal gambling operation.

We are told they shut it down and arrested the operators.

"This gameroom is no joke- operates 24/7 & has a large number of gaming machines." Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted. "These illegal operations are widespread in our region and are havens for crimes. Many crimes go unreported. Deputies responded to a false call at the location and discovered the operation."