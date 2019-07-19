‘I was made a masterpiece’ internet challenge helping kids born with skin disease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Everyone has their own unique and individual beauty— with or without a skin condition.

Morning Dose chats with Children's House of the Soul organizers Lindsay O'Sullivan and Leslie Moffitt as well as the organization's 10-year-old "dermbassador" Maverick about an inspiring new internet challenge, "I was made a masterpiece." It's a social media campaign to encourage the world to embrace the beauty of all skin types including those impacted by skin disease or other visible skin difference.

The organization provides education and social events for a range of individuals from those diagnosed with vitiligo, alopecia to psoriasis and even those with rare conditions like Maverick, who has hyperhidrosis ectodermal dysplasia.

Children's House of the Soul will make an appearance at the Astros game on Sunday, July 21 to encourage baseball fans to appreciate their masterpiece.