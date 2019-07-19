Pearland teen helping ‘Sock out Poverty’ in NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sixteen-year-old Princess Jackson from Pearland has a mission to reduce poverty and restore lives all over the world. No doubt a lofty goal, but it's something she has been after for years now.

“Me and my mom were Downtown passing out blankets to the homeless," Princess said. "I saw the homeless with blankets, cardboard, shoes with holes in them, but they didn’t have socks to keep them warm, so I wanted to give back to the community by handing out socks."

That was five years ago. Since then, Jackson and her mom have been on a mission to Sock Out Poverty.

"When she presented her idea to me, I'm thinking 'Wow, we can go to Walmart and ask them if we can set up a table to help get donations," her mother Phyllis Burton said. "And they thought 'let's do something better, we want to get on board.'"

Soon, other donations started coming in. So far, they’ve been able to give out more than 10,000 new pairs of socks.

They plan to continue hosting two events in the Houston area each year, but this summer, they have something special planned.

“New York City was all Princess’ idea. She wanted to visit the Big Apple and to give back to that community," Burton said.

Princess and her mom are hosting their sock giveaway July 19 at The Bowery Mission in New York. They will be giving out more than 300 pairs of socks.

When Princess isn’t busy helping Sock Out Poverty, as an aspiring actress, she spends time preparing for auditions and appearing in commercials.