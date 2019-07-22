Pickles, pumpkin and marshmallows— believe it or not— are all possible pizza toppings! Our latest food truck feature is a pizza lover's dream. The Morning Dose crew gets their fill of Refill Station, the Houston-based pizza truck that is redefining everyone's definition of delicious pizza.
Pickle pizza? Your taste for toppings will never be the same after Refill Station
