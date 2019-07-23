KIAH, a Tribune Broadcasting station, is looking to add a dynamic and ambitious Integrated Account Executive to their successful team of sales professionals in Houston, TX.

The Integrated Account Executive will join a strong team of problem solvers and creative thinkers that strives for excellence. This new team member would be able to connect with clients and help their businesses grow through TV and digital advertising campaigns. This role will work aggressively to develop action plans that will add value and enhance profitability. The ideal candidate will be self-motivated with excellent communication, organization and presentation skills who is eager to pursue a career in broadcasting and digital sales. Our portfolio of products is well rounded and includes two broadcast TV stations, Weather.com and various other digital marketing solutions.