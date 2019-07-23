Account Executive

Posted 9:25 AM, July 23, 2019, by , Updated at 09:27AM, July 23, 2019

KIAH, a Tribune Broadcasting station, is looking to add a dynamic and ambitious Integrated Account Executive to their successful team of sales professionals in Houston, TX.

The Integrated Account Executive will join a strong team of problem solvers and creative thinkers that strives for excellence.  This new team member would be able to connect with clients and help their businesses grow through TV and digital advertising campaigns. This role will work aggressively to develop action plans that will add value and enhance profitability.  The ideal candidate will be self-motivated with excellent communication, organization and presentation skills who is eager to pursue a career in broadcasting and digital sales.  Our portfolio of products is well rounded and includes two broadcast TV stations, Weather.com and various other digital marketing solutions.

Responsibilities

  • Responsible for achieving monthly sales revenue goals for television and digital platforms.
  • Prospect and develop lasting relationships with new customers and represent KIAH-TV and Tribune Digital as a media professional.
  • Meet with customers, assess their needs and provide customized. solutions that produce results, while working with integrity and passion.
  • Provide aggregated proposals to include broadcast, digital and mobile platforms with results and client goals in mind.
  • Perform other duties as assigned.

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree preferred; equivalent experience required
  • Experience in advertising/media sales preferred
  • Online/digital sales experience preferred
  • Strong communication skills
  • Excellent negotiation and customer service skills
  • Demonstrated ability to close new business
  • Ability to work in a rapid, fast-paced environment
  • Must be proficient with MS Office

Equal Employment Opportunity

#TBMB

Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) is home to a diverse portfolio of television and digital properties driven by quality news, entertainment and sports programming. Tribune Media is comprised of Tribune Broadcasting's 42 owned or operated local television stations reaching approximately 49 million households, national entertainment cable network WGN America, whose reach is more than 75 million households, Tribune Studios, and a variety of digital applications and websites commanding 49 million monthly unique visitors online. Tribune Media also includes Chicago's WGN-AM, the national multicast networks Antenna TV and THIS TV and Covers Media Group, an unrivaled source of online sports betting information. Additionally, the Company owns and manages a significant number of real estate properties across the U.S. and holds a variety of investments, including a 31% interest in Television Food Network, G.P., which operates Food Network and Cooking Channel.

