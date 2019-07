Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brennan's of Houston is celebrating its 52nd anniversary this year!

Executive chef Joe Cervantez and senior captain Marcelino Cantu with Brennan's of Houston helped us celebrate National Vanilla Ice Cream Day with a delicious twist!

Cantu has worked with Brennan's for 45 years! Morning Dose surprised him with a sweet gift!

Fun fact of the day! Did you know that the famous bananas foster dessert was created at Brennan's of New Orleans in 1951?