Inside ‘Anomaly’ magic show with nationally recognized magician Robby Bennett

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you believe in magic? If not, our latest guest may convince you. Morning Dose host Shannon Lanier experiences up close the magic of professional magician Robby Bennett. Not only are his illusions alluring, but his journey into the world of magic is also quite interesting.

At 9 years old, Bennett was diagnosed with a disease that left him bedridden for two years. During that time, he began teaching himself magic and quickly became a professional magician. He did his first professional show at age 12.

'Anomaly,' his upcoming show, combines astonishing feats of illusion with a unique blend of humor and powerful storytelling. The tour will be on stage at the Grand 1894 Galveston Opera House at 7 p.m. on July 27.

Click here for tickets and more information.